VMRO-DPMNE, partners join forces for ‘Renewal of Macedonia’ coalition

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and 15 smaller political parties signed Wednesday in Skopje an election coalition agreement.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 11 March 2020 16:13
