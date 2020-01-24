0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsVideo statement

VMRO-DPMNE officials leave talks on PPO law

VMRO-DPMNE officials left the meeting of the working groups on the public prosecution (PPO) law taking place Friday in Parliament minutes after it started.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 24 January 2020 17:48
Back to top button
Close
Close