Skopje, 4 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE MP candidate, Safet Bishevac, posted Saturday via Facebook that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dear friends, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, bad things happen even when one fully respects protective measures,” read Bishevac’s post.

He added that his condition is stable and that we’ll remain in home isolation with his family, under the supervision of his physician.