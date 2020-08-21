VMRO-DPMNE members call for party leader’s resignation

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – A group of VMRO-DPMNE members asked on Friday party leader Hristijan Mickoski to hand in his resignation and called for a congress to elect new leadership.

Party members told press a conference in front of VMRO-DPMNE’s HQ that they have no concrete proposal for Mickoski’s successor, adding that those who aspire to lead the party should be given a democratic opportunity to present their candidacies at a party congress.

“VMRO-DPMNE has the power and knowledge to earn back citizens’ trust. We have the potential to offer an alternative to stop the pillage. Zoran Zaev’s renewed coalition offers no guarantee for better life for citizens. On the contrary, it can’t do better. Unfortunately it were allowed to return to power. But, neither the people who voted for Zaev, nor those who abstained from casting their ballot are to blame,” VMRO-DPMNE member Vesna Damchevska Ilievska said.

The blame, she stressed, lies solely in VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski and his closest associates.

“He didn’t use party capacities and pushed for division instead of uniting forces, while also failing to take a firm stance on a single issue. Bench players can’t bear the responsibility for the team’s loss. The team’s captain should be held accountable and VMRO-DPMNE is led by Hristijan Mickoski and his closes associates,” Damchevska Ilievska said.

She underlined that as party leader Mickoski also lost the 2019 presidential election, as well as local election in Ohrid and Novo Selo.

“VMRO-DPMNE headed by Hristijan Mickoski presented at recent election a program and candidates who failed to secure citizens’ support. Interim government office holders proposed by Mickoski also failed to demonstrate a different way of running institutions and deal with the challenges they were faced with. We can’t keep blaming each other. There can only be one truth – the one to blame is the person who put the team together, party leader Hristijan Mickoski,” she added.

Damchevska Ilievska also referred during the press conference to an interview Mickoski gave in 2019 during which he announced that he will resign from his post if VMRO-DPMNE loses the election and fails to form a government.

“He lost the election and failed to form a government. The only thing left for him to do if save his honor and dignity and step down, allowing the party to elect new leadership,” she noted.

If Mickoski refuses to schedule a party congress, she underlined, party members will take matters into their own hands and schedule one themselves.