VMRO-DPMNE leader says he won’t step down

Skopje, 31 August 2020 (MIA) – I have no intention whatsoever to resign and by doing so to help SDSM and Zoran Zaev, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Monday.

“As long as I’m alive, I will fight against those that serve Zoran Zaev,” he told a news conference.

Commenting on the initiative of an extraordinary party congress, Mickoski said such an initiative hadn’t been sent to the party’s archive. He called it ‘an attempt to show that VMRO-DPMNE is weak’ and accused the initiators of collaborating with SDSM and Zoran Zaev.

As regards the new Zoran Zaev-led government, Mickoski said it contained corrupt ministers.

“The government has no future and it will be toppled before its term is completed by citizens’ protests. This is the beginning of the end of SDSM,” the opposition leader pledged.

VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski stressed, will be on the side of the people organizing mass anti-government protests.