Skopje, 29 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has been summoned to the Centar police station on Monday.

Mickoski is expected to appear today in the police station for questioning in regard to the case when he was sitting inside a restaurant with two acquaintances in downtown Skopje, although COVID-19 health protocols for restaurants and bars did not allow guests to be hosted inside the premises, the Ministry of Interior told MIA.