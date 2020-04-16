VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski no longer in isolation, second test negative

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday his second coronavirus test has come back negative and he is no longer in self-isolation.

“My isolation is ending and I will go back to my daily activities. This Easter is different from the ones we remember. We will celebrate this holiday with our families and thus save human lives, rejoicing Christ’s resurrection with our loved ones. I wish you joy and success. Let we celebrate next Easter in the houses of God,” says Mickoski in a Facebook post.