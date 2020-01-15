0_Macedonia.PortalMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets US Ambassador Byrnes

VMRO-DPMNE president Hristijan Mickoski and US Ambassador Kate Byrnes at a meeting discussed current political developments in the country, strategic objectives and the April parliamentary election, the opposition party said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 15 January 2020 12:02
