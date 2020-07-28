VMRO-DPMNE in effort to form parliamentary majority, Mickoski tells Holstein

Skopje, 28 July 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski met Tuesday with German Ambassador Anke Holstein, discussing political developments, elections and future strategic priorities.

Mickoski told Holstein that his party is making efforts to form a new parliamentary majority, based on the trust provided by the citizens and the principles and values elaborated by coalition ‘Renewal for Macedonia’, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

According to him, all institutions must seriously engage in the European agenda and progress on the EU integration path.

“The SDSM government is not capable of delivering results that would be recognized by the strategic partners in the Union,” said Mickoski.

He added that elections could not be assessed as fair and democratic, because the ruling authorities carried out series of violations, bribes and irregularities during the vote, with serious remarks noted by the OSCE mission.

Earlier, SDSM reiterated they would form the new government that was set to continue on the road of progress, democracy and justice, producing even better policies and results.

“The new SDSM-led government will not only continue to implement the successful policies, but is committed to deliver even more and even better policies and measures in the interest of the state and its citizens,” said SDSM in a press release.