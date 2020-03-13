VMRO-DPMNE: Gov’t should declare state of emergency over coronavirus

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – We closely follow recent developments in light of the coronavirus outbreak. Prognosis is bleak, the situation isn’t getting any better, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Friday.

He noted that the spread of the new virus would affect not only the citizens, but also the economy. “The Macedonian economy is facing a crisis, it will suffer a serious blow,” Mickoski told a news conference.

He accused the government of mismanaging the consequences from the coronavirus outbreak. “But, now I won’t go into details, we’ll talk about who should be held accountable after the coronavirus crisis is declared over.”

It is necessary, Mickoski said, a set of anti-crisis measures for public health and to aid the affected economy to be adopted.

“In order these measures to be implemented, since Parliament is dissolved and inactive, VMRO-DPMNE proposes the government that it should declare a state of emergency,” the opposition leader urged, saying the measure would activate all legal mechanisms allowing the crisis to be settled.

Speaking at the news conference, Mickoski proposed a package of measures aimed at protecting the health of the citizens, including urgent national procurement of disinfectants, free masks and gloves for the citizens, control of the rising prices of preventative equipment, reduction of the work-hours of the administration and free treatment of the coronavirus patients.

“VMRO-DPMNE is offering its full support and help from experts from the healthcare and economy sector to address the consequences from the coronavirus,” he told the news conference.