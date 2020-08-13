VMRO-DPMNE freezes relations with President’s Office

Skopje, 13 August 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Thursday the party is freezing relations with the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski after he handed over the government mandate to SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.

“As of today, VMRO-DPMNE is freezing relations and communication with Stevo Pendarovski and will reassess policies related to his Office. Unfortunately, as many times in the past, institutions have been privatized and captured for personal and partisan interest, at the expense of the people’s interests. Today, MP Zoran Zaev received the mandate after assuring President Pendarovski that he would work on achieving a parliamentary majority,” said Mickoski after a meeting in the President’s Office.

He said the mandate administering was made for the purpose of buying time, reiterating that new parliamentary elections were possible but all options for the government formation have not been yet exhausted.

Mickoski added they would inform on the next moves of the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition in the coming days.