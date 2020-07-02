VMRO-DPMNE: EU’s draft negotiating framework doesn’t equal to date for negotiations

Skopje, 2 July 2020 (MIA) – We welcome the presentation of the draft negotiating framework, however this step doesn’t mean that Macedonia is given a date to start negotiating with the EU, said Timcho Mucunski, VMRO-DPMNE’s secretary for international affairs.

According to him, what SDSM has presented to the public as being an outstanding achievement is in fact a draft for a negotiating framework, which is sent to all EU members for adoption.

“Macedonian becoming official language of the EU is fake news. It will become official once our country becomes a full-fledged member of the Union,” said Mucunski, who is also running for MP seat in the coming elections.

The presentation of the negotiating framework is part of a regular procedure. “It’s no cause for celebration.”

Criticizing the ruling party SDSM at Thursday’s press conference, Mucunski said SDSM is ‘one of the main obstacles of Macedonia on its way to Europe.’

“In the coming elections, VMRO-DPMNE offers a solution to this obstacle,” he stated.

Macedonia, Mucunski said, belongs to the European family of countries with which we are sharing cultural, historical and moral values and tradition.

“The Macedonian foreign policy should aim at affirming and promoting the country, its national, economic, political, cultural and security interests, and at taking part in building peace in the Balkans and beyond,” the VMRO-DPMNE official said.