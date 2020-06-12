VMRO-DPMNE calls for extension of state of emergency

Skopje, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – VMRO-DPMNE calls on President Stevo Pendarovski to extend the state of emergency because the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases and fatalities is on the rise. The opposition party is prepared for talks, but it is not seeking election dates. because the party considers elections a risk for public health.

VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janushev said Friday that state of emergency should be extended due to the health crisis.

“VMRO-DPMNE will consider Pendarovski’s decision not to declare another state of emergency a political move made under pressure by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev,” he told a news conference.

Statistics, Janushev said, prove the country hasn’t put an end to the coronacrisis, in fact they prove it is deepening and state of emergency shouldn’t be lifted.

“As a result of the negligence of Zaev and Spasovski’s government, the death toll is 169, 3,538 cases, over 15,000 people lost their jobs and the number of new cases remains unknown,” he stated.

The VMRO-DPMNE official urged the President to ‘rise above Zaev’s pressures.’ “You are not obliged to serve Zaev, but you have the obligation to protect public health,” Janushev said.

The opposition party, according to him, is open for consensus and talks, but ‘public health comes first.’