Vladimir Srića: Young entrepreneurs should feel like they’re making a difference

Skopje, 12 November 2019 (MIA) – Young people these days are increasingly more interested in becoming entrepreneurs, but their business ideas need some help to succeed.

This help is usually provided by the state through the right infrastructure, technology parks, incubators, various kinds of financing and legislation, all of which should make it easier to start a company.

Banks, too, can offer startups low-interest financing. This, according to Croatia’s former Minister of Science and Technology Vladimir Srića, who teaches Management and IT at the Faculty of Economics in Zagreb, would motivate young entrepreneurs to bring their ideas to life.

Young people from the Balkans are moving to more developed countries, as they lack the security they need to start businesses in their homelands. What should we change so that young people stay?

Young people are left to their own devices here. I used to teach in California, and I know what the situation is like there. Being an entrepreneur is very simple in California.

It’s easy to start a company there. The entire environment adores you as an entrepreneur, and getting the capital you need is easy. If you don’t succeed, you get a second chance. All of this is much harder in our parts of the world.

Our mentality should change to allow for making mistakes. In our culture, if someone doesn’t succeed right away, they’re labeled as a failed entrepreneur. But mistakes are how we learn. No success comes without making mistakes.

Young people today don’t have it easy because of the entire atmosphere surrounding them, and this whole mentality.

Let’s take Croatia, for example. Entrepreneurship in Croatia is still viewed through the prism of privatization, considering that some people in Croatia got rich through manipulation, politics, and so forth, which is why there is a stigma against entrepreneurship.

This has to change as soon as possible. These issues should be solved through legal ways. If there was any wrongdoing in the privatization process, it should be resolved and settled.

Then we should create an entrepreneurial environment where young entrepreneurs can feel like they’re making a difference in society. Almost 95 percent of the world economy is made of small and middle-scale enterprises.

What would you advise a young person who has a good business idea, but lacks the funds to make it happen? How can they get the funding they need?

There are so-called “business angels.” These are successful, established entrepreneurs who wish to invest in future entrepreneurs. It’s highly efficient because, on the one hand, people make money off it, and on the other hand, they make up for what the state and banks failed to recognize.

Croatia is currently at an advantage because of the European funds that accelerate the development of entrepreneurship. I hope North Macedonia starts its EU accession negotiations soon.

What’s the key to success as an entrepreneur?

The easiest way to succeed is to apply the most knowledge coupled with new, original ideas. I usually advise entrepreneurs to imagine what kind of product or service they want but can’t find, or they can find it, but it isn’t good. That’s a great place to start.

I have the most experience with IT, and I often help people start this sort of venture. My students have come up with very successful regional innovations, such as SMS-parking.

As a professor, I want to make them think like entrepreneurs, to imagine a business enterprise.

Should countries across the Western Balkans collaborate more closely?

There’s great potential here. Moreover, there are many intelligent and capable people. We have a tradition of cooperation and communication, and synergy is one of the key sources of success today.

The region could be doing a lot more than what it has been doing so far. We have the tradition; we used to live in the same country, we know each other, we have connections, our cultures are similar, our habits are similar. The fact that we’re broken up into smaller countries weakened our potential for synergy.

I think these partnerships are essential, and people should move past some things.

We’ve got political tensions between Croatia and Serbia, say. Also, between parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia and Serbia. We should move past this. The tensions are entirely pointless. We need to work together. What’s most important today is synergy, strategy, unity, and collaboration.

Above all else, this is what politicians should be doing. They should be creating an atmosphere that promotes networking by acknowledging how necessary it is and supporting it financially.

You should always consider that success is possible, given the right conditions. Money, culture, atmosphere, and willingness to learn from one another are possible, as well. That’s what the World Congress of Entrepreneurs is for, to bring together people with similar interests, and to act as a catalyst for young entrepreneurs.

Simona Mitrovska

Translated by Dragana Knežević

Edited by Magdalena Reed