Vjosa Osmani congratulates Talat Xhaferi on his re-election as Speaker

Prishtina, 22 August 2020 (MIA) – Kosovo Assembly President Vjosa Osmani congratulated Talat Xhaferi on his re-election as North Macedonia’s Parliament Speaker, inviting him to visit Kosovo soon, MIA’s Prishtina correspondent reports.

Osmani voiced confidence that cooperation between the two parliaments will intensify during Xhaferi’s new term, “with exchange of parliamentary practice and experience, as well as development of parliamentary diplomacy.”

Osmani praised the increase in political representation of Albanians in North Macedonia, and highlighted the traditionally friendly relations between the two countries in all areas.

“The increase in the political representation of the Albanians in North Macedonia will contribute to strengthening democracy, opening the European perspective, as well as strengthening the inter-ethnic relations towards a stable and Europe oriented North Macedonia. Kosovo and North Macedonia traditionally foster friendly relations in all areas. Therefore, I expect your official visit to Kosovo in the near future, in order to continue bilateral cooperation and open new perspectives in the interest of the two neighboring countries,” Osmani said.