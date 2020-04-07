Violence victims keep silent for fear of being stigmatized and cast out 

Shtip, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – A young woman curled up in a corner, being beaten and kicked in the stomach, back, and head by one man, while another records it. They swap places afterwards. She’s defending her face and head by putting her hands over them, begging the young men to stop hitting her.

This was recorded and shared on social media, where two young men were seen inflicting senseless violence over a helpless 21-year-old woman, and it shook the Macedonian public to its core.

The 23- and 26-year-old men from Shtip committed this act of violence in January, and on April 2, it spread like wildfire all over social media in the early hours of the morning. Police acted fast, locating the abusers immediately and placing them under arrest at the Shtip Police Station, where they were kept for 24 hours until all the evidence was gathered.

Afterwards, public prosecutor Riste Bojadziski asked for them to be placed in police custody, and they were charged with violence according to Article 386, Paragraph 2. According to this, the prison sentence for those found guilty is anywhere between 6 months to 5 years. The preliminary proceedings judge at the Shtip Primary Court explained why he requests police custody for the perpetrators of the felony violence in the presence of the accused and a defense attorney that had been appointed to them.

“During January 2020, the suspects committed a brutal act of violence over the damaged party, in such a way that they went to the house she resides in and began to insult her, slap her, and punch her in the face and head. They then proceeded to drag her to an entrance of an apartment building where they continued to inflict the violence, during which they recorded with a cellphone, causing the damaged party and the public to feel threatened and afraid,” the Basic Public Prosecution’s statement says.

The preliminary proceedings judge at the Shtip Primary Court immediately ruled an 8-day police custody. The prosecutor is supposed to deliver an additional indictment after which the custody will be prolonged.

“Acting upon the delivered custody indictment, on April 3, 2020, the preliminary proceedings judge at Shtip Primary Court questioned the public prosecutor, the suspects and their defense attorney about circumstances that lead to the custody indictment decision, after which it passed a resolution validating PPO Shtip’s indictment, appointing an 8-day custody to the two accused parties for which there are grounds for suspicion of having committed the aforementioned felony, in accordance to Article 470, Paragraph 1, Item 2 of the Criminal Procedure Law. The accused will be held in custody at PCI Kumanovo Prison,” the Shtip Basic Court’s statement says.

Investigative bodies still haven’t disclosed who shared the video of the brutal violence. The young woman testified for Klan TV that she had visible injuries after the beating, refusing to report the violence that happened more than 2 months ago for fear of one of the abusers.

One in four victims reports violence

The teams of the Shtip Center for Social Work and the multi-sector team for the fight against violence are working closely with the victim. Beti Peeva of the EHO (Echo) NGO of Shtip has been working on cases of domestic violence for 17 years.

“What our local, but not broader, public knows is that EHO has set up multi-sector teams in Shtip and Strumica for the effective protection of women who have been victims of violence. The Center for Social Work’s employees and their manager are members of this multi-sector team.

We’re consulting with them currently, which is in the victim’s best interest so that we may help her. We’re working closely with the victim, and the Center for Social Work will take over once we have results from these proceedings,” Peeva says.

When asked why the victim didn’t report the event, which happened over 2 months ago, Peeva says she’s not surprised by the fear the victim feels.

“Our experience of over 17 years of working to protect victims of domestic violence tell us that at least half of the victims of domestic violence don’t report it. Research shows that one in four victims reports domestic violence, so you can imagine how high the numbers are.

This is deeply rooted in psychology. It’s mainly based on ‘what will the others say’, ‘how will it be accepted’, it’s about stereotypes too, so we can’t say for certain why she didn’t report it. Maybe she has a distrust for her close ones and for the institutions. However, maybe it’s just the lifestyle she’s used to. Let’s not dig too deep, there could be multiple reasons,” Peeva says.

She believes it’s urgent to enact the Law on Gender-based Violence as well as to fully implement the Istanbul Convention provisions into Macedonian legislation.

“It’s necessary to align the legislation that relates to violence over women and girls with the Istanbul Convention, but it’s necessary to know that it’s a long and hard process. Several steps have been taken in this direction, and one of the first, most important steps, is to create sensitization in professional structures so that they may work with victims of gender-based violence, and how the professionals should work with the victims.

Civil organizations did a lot in this direction, and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy has conducted training for the professional structures in the police force, centers for social work, and the judiciary,” Peeva said.

In Shtip, over the course of one day over the past week, two instances of domestic violence were reported. In both cases, the wives were the victims, and their spouses raised a hand on them in the presence of their underaged children. In conditions when a pandemic is declared and the population is in isolation, Peeva believes the consequences will be severe.

“The amount of domestic violence has probably increased, but victims are afraid to report it because of a defense mechanism,” she stresses, believing that the households are risky places for potential DV victims. The assumption is that DV still exists, but it’s a bit more hidden now.

“I think it’ll erupt after the state of emergency ends and after the self-isolation measures are lifted,” Peeva says.

According to analyses, physical violence is most prevalent, followed by emotional and economical, and a very small portion reports sexual violence. The non-governmental sector which asked for a Law on Free Legal Help for years – and finally got it after insisting for so long – deems that this law better protects DV victims. The law was enforced on 1 October 2019.

In the first half of 2019, 1,000 new DV victims were registered, of which over 100 were children. Authorized associations for free legal help, which have offices in Shtip, Strumica, Bitola, Kumanovo and Skopje, monitor court processes from beginning to end.

Six lawyers are registered in the free legal help register, but the non-government sector believes that institutions should be more involved, especially the Ministry of Justice which should promote the law, because the old one – although bad – was in force for approximately ten years, and 70% of citizens don’t know that they can get free legal help in certain court proceedings.

The Shtip School of Law research

Students at the School of Law at Goce Delchev University in Shtip, led by their professor Strashko Stojanovski, conducted a DV research in 2019. Stojanovski says that the field research encompassed 300 people in a survey conducted in municipalities of the eastern and southeastern regions of the country. He notices that the Macedonian family is typically patriarchal, and 2/3 of survey participants said that they’ve encountered cases of domestic violence in their environments.

“When we asked the survey participants if they’ve had cases of DV in their families or neighborhoods, one third said they did, and when we asked if they witnessed it in their own family, one in ten said they did. However, the indicator is that this number is much bigger than we can see,” Stojanovski said.

According to the research, women and children are most often the victims of DV, but rarely are men victims.

“With a drop in social status, there is a possibility of domestic violence, but even in the highest layers of society there are indicators of it. It’s most prevalent in the highest and lowest classes, but least prevalent in middle classes,” Stojanovski says.

Field research shows that victims choose to stay silent because they’re afraid to be stigmatized, and they’re afraid and embarrassed to become the latest gossip topic in their environments.

Viktorija Dimitrova-Jovanova

Translator: Dragana Knežević