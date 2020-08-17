‘Violence in Center’ trial to continue on Sept. 17

Skopje, 17 August 2020 (MIA) – The trial in June 2013 ‘Violence in Center’ case is to continue on September 17, due to the change of the lawyer of one of the defendants. Judge Dushan Josifov postponed the hearing upon lawyer’s request to get acquainted with the case.

At the last hearing, despite the suggestions of the defence, the judge allowed the expert from Serbia to explain how he examined the materials.

Initiated by the former Special Public Prosecution, which is now being handled by the Skopje Prosecutor’s Office, several people have been indicted in this case for inciting violence that occurred during protests outside the municipal building of Center in June 2013, including fugitive former prime minister Nikola Gruevski, former transport and communications minister Mile Janakieski and former VMRO-DPMNE MP Daniela Rangelova.