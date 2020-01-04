Victory again for Lindvik as Kubacki takes Four Hills lead

Innsbruck, 4 January 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Marius Lindvik of Norway captured back-to-back stage victories on the third leg of ski jumping’s Four Hills tournament on Saturday.

Lindvik prevailed with 253.3 points in changeable wind conditions in Innsbruck to edge Poland’s Dawid Kubacki (252.0), who takes the overall lead on the tour ahead of the final leg on Monday in Bischofshofen, Austria.

In Val di Fiemme, Italy, title holder Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway and Anamarija Lampic of Slovenia meanwhile won the cross-country sprint races on the penultimate stage of the Tour de Ski.

Variable wind conditions affected the third stage of the Four Hills tournament, with defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan was one of the skiers to suffer to place 14th and drop from first to fourth overall.

Lindvik though found something extra with jumps of 133 and 120.5 metres to edge Kubacki, while Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande was third.

Lindvik had won the second stage in Garmish-Partenkirchen, Germany on Wednesday, while World Cup leader Kobayashi took the opening leg in Oberstdorf, Germany on Sunday.

Kubacki tops the standings on 830.7 points, 9.1 ahead of Lindvik (821.6), while Germany’s Karl Geiger, who finished eighth, lies third on 817.4, narrowly ahead of Kobayashi (817).

In the Tour de Ski’s sixth stage, Lampic repeated her sprint victory on stage two in Lenzerheide, Switzerland by winning the women’s final, 0.22 seconds ahead of Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen of Norway.

Jessica Diggins of the United States was third while overall leader Therese Johaug of Norway went out in the semi-finals.

Johaug leads Jacobsen by 3 seconds going into Sunday’s seventh and final stage – the final climb mass start – with Russia’s Natalia Nepryaeva third at 14 seconds.

Klaebo regained the overall lead after edging Russia’s Sergey Ustiugov by 0.70 seconds in the men’s final, with fellow Russian Alexander Bolshunov third at 1.33 seconds.

“We had really good skis today,” Klaebo said.

“My plan was to try to go second before the last downhill. I tried it yesterday and it worked quite good then, so my plan was to do the same today. It worked twice so it’s really good.”

Klaebo is just 1 second up on Bolshunov ahead of Sunday’s final stage, while Ustiugov is third at 15 seconds.