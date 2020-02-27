‘Vibrations’ art exhibit to open at “Macedonia” Arch

Skopje, 27 February 2020 (MIA) – Vibrations, presenting oil and mixed-media paintings by Irina Černjavski-Šantrić and Savo Rupić, will open at “Macedonia” Arch on Thursday at 7 pm and run through March 8.

Serbian Ambassador to North Macedonia Dušanka Divjak-Tomić will open the art exhibition, organized by Belgrade’s Gallery 73 and the Museum of Macedonian Struggle.

Also attending the opening will be the artists, as well as Gallery 73 director Mirela Pudar, and Museum of Macedonian Struggle director Daniela Nikolova.

“Černjavski-Šantrić and Rupić are prominent representatives of the contemporary regional art scene,” the Museum’s press release reads. mr/