Vevchanians express unbridled excitement during famous carnival

Ohrid, 12 January 2020 (MIA) – Vevchani in the next two days will pulsate with humor, satire, and open criticism of anything negative in life, society, and the world, through colorful masks parading during the Vevchani Carnival, MIA’s Ohrid correspondent writes.

Throughout the year, Vevchanians make their masks, which are traditionally presented on Jan. 13, during the celebrated Vasilica Carnival dedicated to St. Basil the Great.

Their masks have a single purpose: to poke fun at both famous and obscure figures, providing commentary on events that marked 2019.

For Vevchanians (and their guests), 2020 arrives on Jan. 14, the first day of the Orthodox New Year. And residents of this village know how to welcome a guest: offering mulled wine, brandy, and appetizers, all seasoned with a joke and a grin.

The event begins on Sunday, with an exhibition by Biljana Djurukovski. Next up is the Taste Vevchani gourmet show, subtitled “Cooking with Branko.”

Vevchani Mayor Sasho Jankoski and Tourism Agency director Ljupcho Janevski will meet with local caterers and restaurateurs.

DJ Todoroff, Brass Brothers, Eye Cue, and Vlatko Lozanoski will perform in the evening.

Carnival festivities continue on Monday with the Vasilica parade, the main event locals describe by insisting that “everything can be postponed except the Vevchani Carnival.”

The parade is scheduled for 2 pm.

A village-wide party will follow, featuring performances by Damjan Stojanovski, Tatijana Stefanovska, and the Jolly Company Brass Band.

On Jan. 14 at noon, as tradition dictates, carnival masks will be set ablaze at the city square.

As the masks come off and burn, new ideas will begin to form in Vevchanians’ minds, already looking forward and planning next year’s festivities.

Vevchani has been a member of the Federation of European Carnival Cities since 1993 and has welcomed participants from Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Turkey. mr/