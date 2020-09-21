Verbal and material evidence presented at ‘Monster’ trial

Skopje, 21 September 2020 (MIA) – The trial against the men accused for killing five men in April 2012 near Smilkovo Lake resumed Monday at the Skopje Criminal Court with witnesses proposed by the defence testifying.

Witness Nazif Bushi told the court that he an Sami Ljuta – one of the accused men – lived in the same neighborhood.

“I know the accused Fejzi Aziri from activities organized by the party, when I was appointed coordinator in Chucher Sandevo. Sami Ljuta lives near Senad Bushi, my first cousin,” said Bushi.

Sheval Aliti, the second witness of the defence, testified about the day when the killings took place near Smilkovo Lake.

He said he had arrived there with a girl and upon arrival, the two were identified by two members of the now-defunct street crime police unit.

Before the hearing began, the judge Ognen Stavrev said he had ordered the Interior Ministry to locate Vahid Berat. “He no longer works at the Ministry, he had been fired. He is now in Germany and the Ministry looked for him the whole weekend,” he said.

In addition to verbal evidence, material evidence was also presented at Monday’s trial.

Alil Demiri and Afrim Ismailovic, who are on the run, Agim Ismailovic, Fejzi Aziri, Haki Aziri and Sami Ljuta are indicted for the murder of the teenagers Kire Trichkovski, Filip Slavkovski, Cvetancho Ackovski, Aleksandar Nakjevski and the fisherman Borche Stefanovski in April 2012.