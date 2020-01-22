0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Venice Commission opinion on language law to be analyzed after elections

Analyzing the Venice Commission recommendations on the language law is an ongoing process, unlikely to be finished before the April election, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said Wednesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 22 January 2020 12:25
Back to top button
Close
Close