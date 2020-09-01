Venezuela pardons over 100 political opponents

enezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday pardoned 110 politicians or activists, including some high-profile opposition members, Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez announced.

Those pardoned include people who are in prison, others who have gone into exile and some who had been barred from contesting elections.

Among them were lawmaker Freddy Guevara, who is staying on the Chilean embassy’s premises, and Roberto Marrero, an aide to opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom dozens of countries have recognized as Venezuela‘s interim president.

Marrero was arrested more than a year ago.

Rodriguez said the government was seeking a “national reconciliation” and the participation of the opposition in the December 6 parliamentary elections, which the main opposition parties have dismissed as a fraudulent “farce.”

Maduro has presided over a massive economic crisis and political unrest that have sent about 5 million Venezuelans fleeing abroad.

Several opposition members criticized Monday’s announcement.

“Maduro is not president, nor am I a criminal,” tweeted lawmaker Americo De Grazia, who is in exile and was among those pardoned.

“If you want to contribute to peace in Venezuela, pardon the country from the usurpation of power,” he added.

Justice First party leader Julio Borges, who is living in Colombia and who was not pardoned, said the government had taken measures concerning people who were “persecuted” and jailed “for no reason.”

Lawmaker Mariela Magallanes, who is in exile in Italy, said the pardon “does not have any value.”

The pardon followed the release last week of lawmaker Juan Requesens, who was accused of involvement in a drone attack against Maduro.

Requesens was released into house arrest after having been jailed for two years.

The NGO Foro Penal has put the number of political prisoners in Venezuela at about 380.