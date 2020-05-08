Venezuela brings charges against two Americans suspected of coup plot

Bogota, 8 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Venezuelan attorney general’s office has brought charges against two US citizens arrested for alleged incursion attempts and plans to capture President Nicolas Maduro, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Friday.

The two, who were identified as Luke Denman and Airan Berry, will face charges including terrorism, conspiracy and war weapons trafficking.

Saab said a total of 31 people have been arrested following attempts at incursions off the coast since last weekend. Eight people were reported to have been killed in fighting between the alleged invaders and security forces.

Venezuelan detainees face charges including terrorism, treason, war weapons trafficking and financing terrorism, Saab said.

Maduro earlier made public a video in which a man identifying himself as Denman said US military veteran Jordan Goudreau tasked him with training Venezuelans in Colombia.

He said the plan was to secure Caracas airport so a plane could be sent to take Maduro to the United States. He claimed to have acted under orders from US President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post has published a document according to which members of the Venezuelan opposition negotiated a 213-million-dollar deal with the Florida security company Silvercorp USA, headed by Goudreau, to invade the country and to overthrow Maduro.

Trump on Friday again denied any involvement. “We have nothing to do with it,” he said. “I wouldn’t send a small little group, it would be called an army. This was a rogue group that went in there.”

Saab said his office would seek arrest warrants for 22 more people suspected of participation in the alleged plot.

He also said he was seeking the extradition from the US of Goudreau and of Venezuelan opposition adviser Juan Jose Rendon, who lives in Miami and whom he accused of signing the invasion contract.

The US sent warships to the Caribbean in April to fight drug trafficking, for which it wants to try Maduro.

The Venezuelan president is accused of dictatorial treatment of the opposition and has presided over an economic meltdown, which has driven millions of his citizens abroad.