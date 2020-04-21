Veles mother and son passed away in March not January: health minister

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – The Institute of Forensic Medicine has completed its investigation into the cause for the death of the mother and son who were found deceased in their Veles home.

It was reported that the two, who were found in their flat at the beginning of April, had passed away in January and tested positive for the coronavirus.

“According to the analyses and the ambient conditions, the Institute doctors have established that the death took place 3-5 weeks prior to the time of their discovery. This means they passed away in March, not January as initially reported,” Health Minister Venko Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference.

Therefore, he added, there is no interest for further investigation, but the cause of their death will be studied.