Veles artificial lake becoming 1st innovative tourist destination

Skopje, 13 August 2020 – Lake Mladost near Veles is becoming a smart lake’ the first innovative tourist attraction in the country, after the Local and Regional Competitiveness Project (LRCP) is implemented.

Estimated at 62 million denars, 55.5 million was awarded as a grant and the rest has been provided by the Municipality of Veles.

On Thursday, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Minister of Information Society and Administration Damjan Manchevski, European Commission official Nicola Bertolini and Veles Mayor Ace Kocevski visited Lake Mladost.

“Through the program for the support of competitiveness and economic local development we truly have the chance to see how attractive locations for both local visitors and foreign tourists can be created with investments through the local self-government,” Carovska said adding that several smart elements will be incorporated, including parking management, children’s playground, smart bikes, etc.

The government in the past three years, she noted, made sure all regions were awarded finances for development. Carovska also thanked the EU for supporting the project and the World Bank for being a partner in the project’s implementation, her office said in a press release.

Minister Manchevski called it a ‘great example of digitization’ in rural areas and tourist spots.

According to him, digitization helps in job creation and in handling of COVID-19. “It also is beneficial to boost local economy, but we also have to implement it at a central level,” he stated.

In the future, the Minister said, the country will invest in a smart city national platform.

EU official Bertolini said the Union had been supporting regional development. The country as it is starting membership talks, according to him, needs support for development and job creation. Bertolini said the project was part of a very interesting program with a series of projects across the region. “The tourism sector which was hit the most by the coronavirus crisis can count on our support,” he stressed.

Mayor Kocevski said the project involving the artificial lake would open many jobs and make the region an attractive tourist spot.

So far, contracts for a total of 61 projects have been signed through LRCP, including 25 that have been fully implemented and 36 that are ongoing. Some of the projects include reconstruction of the Officers’ Home in Bitola, reconstruction and transformation of a rundown building into a multimedia center in Vevchani, as well as projects in Krushevo and Karposh.