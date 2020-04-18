VAT return to companies by mid-April up 20 percent: FinMin

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Saturday VAT return to companies from the onset of the year up to mid-April has increased by 20 percent.

“VAT return in the first half of April was higher by 65 percent compared to the same period in 2019,” Minister Angelovska told a press conference.

The Ministry of Finance, the National Bank and commercial banks are preparing for the payment of the pensions.

“This large payment will be organized in a way as not to create crowds in banks, thus jeopardizing people’s health,” said Angelovska.

On the GDP drop, the FinMin referred to the ministry’s projections.

“We started the year well and the crisis effects have already been felt in March. So the positive trends in the first two months will be balanced with the March contraction. The biggest blow is expected in the second quarter, with the contraction projected at about 15 percent, followed by slow recovery in the third quarter and a positive growth in the fourth quarter,” said Angelovska.

According to her, the Government should take a decision on the oil derivatives’ excise tax, considering current developments regarding the oil prices at world markets.

“We are making the analyses while taking into account all fiscal effects and factors, involving the chambers of commerce, transportation companies and the Energy Regulatory Commission. We believe there is economic logic for such a decision,” noted Angelovska.

She said excise tax represents a significant revenue in the Budget.

“Oil derivatives’ prices in our country is significantly lower compared to the region, the same as the excise tax. Moreover, we are not talking about a permanent increase, but an anti-crisis measure, for the benefit of all. During such collapses of the oil prices we have an opportunity to fill budget gaps by way of excise tax,” added Angelovska.