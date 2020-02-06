0_Macedonia.PortalPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Varvitsiotis, Pyatt talk over North Macedonia and Albania’s EU perspective

Bilateral cooperation and topics of the region, with an emphasis on EU integration for North Macedonia and Albania were the focal point of a meeting between Greece's Alternate Foreign Minister Varvitsiotis Miltiadis and U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt, MIA's Athens correspondent reports. 

Photo of Сања Ристовска, Грција Сања Ристовска, Грција 6 February 2020 16:53
