Várhelyi to Spasovski: Initial financial assistance for immediate support agreed

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi on Wednesday sent a letter to Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski informing him that he has already issued instructions for EUR 4 million from EU integration instruments to be redirected to North Macedonia as immediate support.

In the letter, Várhelyi said ways are sought for the performance reward of EUR 50 million for North Macedonia, initially planned to be allocated for infrastructure and environment, to be redirected to help social and economic recovery in the aftermath of the crisis.

According to the Commissioner, urgent procedure has been launched for allocating EUR 9 million as support to small and medium-sized companies, and EUR 3 million for direct budget support, the government said in a statement.

“In the letter to PM Spasovski, Várhelyi said that in times when Europe and the world are faced with a crisis stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, projects are being mulled in cooperation with international financial institutions to mitigate financial problems and manage the crisis in the Republic of North Macedonia and across the region,” read the statement.

Commissioner Várhelyi also said that ways are defined allowing uninterrupted transportation of goods in the region and the EU in cooperation with the Regional Cooperation Council, the CEFTA Secretariat and the Transport Community.