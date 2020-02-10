0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Varhelyi: Skopje and Tirana should be approved to start EU talks before May

The European Commission stands by the recommendations to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania before the Western Balkan summit in Zagreb in May, Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said Monday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 10 February 2020 20:51
