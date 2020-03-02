Várhelyi: Positive decision, hopefully, in next few weeks

Brussels, 2 March 2020 (MIA) – The EU Commission stands by its recommendations to open negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia, and the countries can cherish hope for a positive decision in the coming weeks, according to Enlargement Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi.

At the presentation of the reports on the countries’ progress from June 2018 through today, the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement said: “After the February adoption of the revised methodology for the accession process, we are today presenting our updates on Albania and North Macedonia. They show that the countries stepped up their work and delivered further tangible and sustainable results in the key areas identified in the Council Conclusions of June 2018.”

“The Commission stands firmly by its recommendations to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia,” Várhelyi added, expressing his “hope that the member states will take a positive decision in the coming weeks.” mr/