Macedonia.Portal

Varhelyi optimist North Macedonia, Albania will deliver on reforms

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi is an optimist that North Macedonia and Albania will deliver on the reforms required for EU accession.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 18 February 2020 16:15
