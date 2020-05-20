Varhelyi: Negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania to come in June

Brussels, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi told Tuesday the European Parliament’s Committee on European Affairs that the annual progress reports for the countries of the Western Balkans have been delayed until September, but the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania are due in June, MIA reports from Brussels.

“We are working day and night with COVID-19 and given the fact it is very difficult to predict what the economic situation will look like, it is also very difficult to see how the reforms will be delivered because the COVID-19 will hold back work. We want to come up with a substantial report, a good report that provides insight on the progress. My focus is now more on the negotiating frameworks for the two countries, North Macedonia and Albania. What I can tell you is that we are coming as planned in June, and this is now the crucial bit so that we can continue with the momentum that has been created,” Varhelyi told MEPs.

Regarding the negotiating frameworks, he said they would be accompanied by an update of the reform progress.

“We will come out very soon, in the autumn, hopefully in September, depending on the agenda of the College, with the usual package, the enlargement package. I also hope that we will come with the economic development and investment plan for the Western Balkans in September,” noted Varhelyi.