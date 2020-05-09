Várhelyi: Despite crisis, we managed to bring enlargement back on track

Skopje, 9 May 2020 (MIA) – Despite the coronavirus crisis, we have managed to bring the enlargement back on track with our revised methodology, leading to the opening of accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi said in a video address on Europe Day.

“The Summit this week confirmed the European perspective of the region and the reinforced engagement. I would like to congratulate all our partners in North Macedonia for these achievements and wish you a Happy Europe Day!,” Várhelyi said.

He pointed out we were celebrating Europe Day this year in extraordinary times of global coronavirus pandemic.

“In this unprecedented crisis, the European Union reacted quickly to protect people’s lives, strengthen the health systems and mitigate socio-economic impact. We are acting globally – from supporting efforts for a vaccine to be developed quickly, to working in solidarity with our partners, starting with the Western Balkans. As the EU, we’ve provided financial support and associated partners in the region to the initiatives for the member states,” EU Commissioner Várhelyi noted.