0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Varhelyi: Accession talks with Skopje and Tirana could open in weeks

The European Union could open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia within weeks as both countries have made good progress in their preparations, the European Commission’s enlargement chief, Oliver Varhelyi, said on Thursday.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 27 February 2020 19:08
Back to top button
Close
Close