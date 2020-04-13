USAID and UNICEF provide additional support to vulnerable families during COVID-19 pandemic

Skopje, 13 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, U.S. Ambassador to North Macedonia Kate Marie Byrnes and UNICEF Representative Patrizia Di Giovanni visited Monday the Red Cross distribution warehouse to show appreciation to all professionals working tirelessly to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The United States is contributing $1.1 million to the COVID-19 response efforts in North Macedonia through a grant from USAID, the USAID and UNICEF said in a press release.

Of the total amount, $500,000 is designated to support the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in its efforts to help stop further transmission of COVID-19 in North Macedonia and to reduce the pandemic’s impact on families and children, with a focus on the most vulnerable. The funding will be used to:

– Strengthening communication and community engagement, including age- and gender-tailored messages to prevent the spread of COVID-19, psychosocial support messages and guidance for parents and caregivers;

– Providing critical hygiene and other supplies needed for COVID-19 response, including soap, detergents, and hygiene kits, to isolation centers, the most at-risk households, and populations most vulnerable to the spread of the infection, including to minority communities such as the Roma and children in state care; and

– Supporting data collection and analysis to improve the overall COVID-19 emergency response.

“On behalf of the government and the people of North Macedonia, I would like to express gratitude to USAID and UNICEF for their assistance in our efforts to respond to COVID-19. For families living in substandard conditions, packages with hygienic products have been prepared and will be distributed in cooperation with Red Cross teams,” noted Prime Minister Mr. Oliver Spasovski. “We take care of those who are the most vulnerable, to help face and overcome this challenge. But the most important thing in these extremely complex circumstances is that we all respect the recommendations to stay at home and minimize social contact. If we want to emerge victorious, it is very important to accept and implement precautionary measures such as physical distancing and limiting our interactions to just the most essential, in order to prevent the transmission of this virus.”

“On behalf of the United States, I want to commend UNICEF for bolstering the efforts of our country partners to stop the spread of this virus and care for those affected socially and emotionally as well as physically,” noted Ambassador Byrnes during the visit. “I am honored to join with UNICEF and the government in acknowledging the work of the Red Cross and its volunteers who selflessly give of themselves to help in the COVID-19 response efforts. I also want to thank the Government of North Macedonia and the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy for leading efforts to work with vulnerable populations and communities during this crisis, and as part of their day-to-day efforts.

“As the country pursues critical public health measures to slow the spread of the virus, we must not forget the need to give special attention to children and families who are experiencing daily challenges due to poverty, exclusion and adversity. The extraordinary challenge posed by this pandemic only adds additional strain. We are proud to be collaborating with our many partners, who are all working tirelessly to ease the strain on everyone and particularly to aid the most vulnerable in our community,” said Patrizia Di Giovanni, UNICEF Representative.

With the support of USAID and UNICEF, 1,000 packages of hygienic products will be distributed to families in Shuto Orizari, 500 to families in the settlement of Trizla (Prilep), 500 to families in Bajro (Bitola), 250 to families in Keramidnica (Gostivar) and 100 to families in the settlement of Crnik (Delchevo).