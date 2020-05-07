US weekly unemployment claims sought by 3.17 million people

Washington, 7 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – US weekly unemployment claims came in at about 3.17 million, the Department of Labor said on Thursday, as the coronavirus continues to batter the economy.

Latest numbers show that more than 33 million US residents have filed for benefits since mid-March, when the pandemic caused large segments of the economy to stall.

The news came as some states took their first steps in reopening businesses and the White House begun to shift its focus towards reopening the economy as much as possible, with social distancing measures still in effect.

The weekly data, largely in line with expectations, points to a declining pace of job losses, even as concerns linger about a potential future wave of unemployment triggered by knock-on consequences from the first hits to the economy.

Official unemployment figures for April are set to be released on Friday, but analysts caution that due to methodological issues the data will not fully reflect the economic damage caused by the pandemic in the second half of the month.

Payroll management company ADP said in a report this week that the US economy had shed 20.2 million jobs last month, a hint at the scale of the damage official government data is likely to reveal.

The official jobless rate could be 15 per cent or higher, according to estimates.

The White House has estimated that unemployment could mirror the likes of that seen during the Great Depression, with one prediction foreseeing it soaring to 20 per cent by June.

The job losses come despite a loans and grant scheme for businesses known as the Payroll Protection Program which was initially allocated some 350 billion dollars by Congress before lawmakers then added another 320 billion.

US national debt has ballooned as a result, with the Treasury Department announcing plans for record borrowing. Prior to the pandemic, upwards of 150 million people were employed in the US.