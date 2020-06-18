US weekly jobless claims at 1.5 million

Svet.SlajderWorldWorld.Portal

The US saw 1.5 million people make claims for unemployment benefits in the last week, coming in slightly above estimates.

Washington, 18 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US saw 1.5 million people make claims for unemployment benefits in the last week, coming in slightly above estimates.

While still lower than the previous week, the number shows a stagnating pace of unemployment claims.

This week’s number is just a 58,000-drop from the previous week’s revised level, after an upward revision, the Department of Labor said.

The figure is a significant decline off the numbers from the worst period of the coronavirus crisis, when the weekly data hit more than 6 million in March.

Persistent unemployment comes even as many states have begun to reopen, with social-distancing measures still in effect.

There are signs of spikes in cases in certain states, notably Florida, Texas and Arizona, even as New York, once the epicentre, is showing a steady low pace of new infections.

