US weekly jobless claims at 1.5 million

Washington, 18 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US saw 1.5 million people make claims for unemployment benefits in the last week, coming in slightly above estimates.

While still lower than the previous week, the number shows a stagnating pace of unemployment claims.

This week’s number is just a 58,000-drop from the previous week’s revised level, after an upward revision, the Department of Labor said.

The figure is a significant decline off the numbers from the worst period of the coronavirus crisis, when the weekly data hit more than 6 million in March.

Persistent unemployment comes even as many states have begun to reopen, with social-distancing measures still in effect.

There are signs of spikes in cases in certain states, notably Florida, Texas and Arizona, even as New York, once the epicentre, is showing a steady low pace of new infections.