US warns Britain China will steal secrets if it builds 5G network

The United States is stepping up its warning to its closest ally, Britain, saying that China will steal the country’s secrets if London lets companies like Huawei build its 5G networks.

“They are just going to steal wholesale state secrets, whether they are the UK’s nuclear secrets or secrets from MI6 or MI5,” Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, told the Financial Times newspaper in an interview.

The US has been on a campaign to convince its closest allies to avoid becoming tethered to Chinese technology companies.

The US’ closest intelligence partners are grouped in the so-called Five Eyes alliance, which comprises Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Washington has warned that intelligence sharing with London could be hampered by a partnership with Huawei.

“If you get all the information on a person and then you get their genome, and you marry those two things up, and you have an authoritarian state wielding that information, that is an incredible amount of power,” O’Brien said.

The White House accuses Huawei of facilitating Chinese government spying and has blacklisted parts of the company. Lawmakers are also tightening the screws on Huawei through legislation.