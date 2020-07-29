US to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

Washington, 29 July 2020 (dpa) – The United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany – down to 24,000 from 36,000 – US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday.

The costly reorganization by the Trump administration, the details of which have been awaited for weeks, has been met with criticism both in the US and Germany.

President Donald Trump announced in June plans for a partial withdrawal amid a long-running spat with Berlin over its defence spending, which falls well below the NATO target of 2 per cent of gross domestic product.

In announcing the sweeping move, Esper said it was being conducted “in a manner that will strengthen NATO, enhance the deterrence of Russia,” “reassure allies,” and “improve US strategic flexibility.”

He did not lay out a timeline for the withdrawal, but said it would start “as expeditiously as possible.” Some changes could happen within weeks, though others needed more time.

Nearly 5,600 service members are to be repositioned within NATO countries, while 6,400 will return to the US, with many conducting rotational deployments to Europe, Esper told a press conference.

The operation would cost in the “single digit” billions of dollars, he added.

The rotating troops could be deployed to Poland, north-eastern Europe in the vicinity of the Baltics, and the south-east in the vicinity of the Black Sea, the Pentagon said.

In another major shift, US European Command and Special Operations Command Europe is to move from Stuttgart in Germany to Mons in Belgium, US European Command commander Tod Wolters said.

The number of troops announced on Wednesday was higher than expected. The US government had previously spoken of a withdrawal of around 10,000.

Speaking as he departed the White House on Wednesday, Trump again called Germany “delinquent,” saying the country “owes billions and billions of dollars to NATO.”

“Now Germany is saying it’s bad for their economy. Well, it’s good for our economy,” the president said, referring to the consequences of the partial withdrawal. “They’ve been taking advantage of us for many years.”

Trump said he could “rethink” the plan “if they start paying their bills.”

There has been pushback against the move within the US from the opposition Democrats as well as high-profile members of Trump’s own Republican party, amid concerns that it will weaken NATO and the US military’s position vis-a-vis Russia.

Opposition to the plans in Congress could yet lead to their moderation or even blocking, and it could be put on hold if Trump loses the presidential election in November.

Six senators in June announced an amendment to the national defence spending legislation (NDAA) for fiscal year 2021 that would limit the use of funds for reducing troops in Germany.

One of the senators, Mitt Romney, called the administration’s move a “grave error,” a “slap in the face at a friend and ally” and a “gift to Russia.”

“The move may temporarily play well in domestic politics, but its consequences will be lasting and harmful to American interests,” the Republican senator tweeted on Wednesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Washington consulted with its allies before announcing the number of troops it would pull out of Germany.

Trump’s initial announcement came as a surprise to the alliance and the German government.

The head of the German state of Bavaria, Markus Soeder, told dpa that Washington’s move “unfortunately strains the German-American relationship.”

“The military benefit is not discernible,” he added.

The US maintains its main airbase for Europe and Africa at Ramstein in south-western Germany. The base also serves as a major staging post for US forces in Afghanistan and the wider Middle East.

Several locations in the states of Bavaria in southern Germany and Rhineland-Palatinate in the west are to be affected by the plans, the SWR public broadcaster in the south-west of Germany reported.

The air base in Spangdahlem in Rhineland-Palatinate and locations in Vilseck and Grafenwoehr in Bavaria are thought to be among them.

There was no official confirmation of the report from the German side.