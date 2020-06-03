US to bar Chinese passenger airlines from flying to US as of June 16

Washington, 3 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Chinese passenger planes will be suspended from flying to the US as of June 16, according to an order issued by the Trump administration on Wednesday, in the latest sign of rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

The US says China has not allowed its carriers to resume flights to the country after they had paused routes because of the coronavirus.

However, Chinese carriers are able to maintain some flights to and from the US.

The Department of Transportation said Beijing was denying US companies a “fair and equal opportunity to exercise their operating rights.”

US airlines had been hoping to get their flights back up and running this month.

Should the Chinese aviation authority “adjust its policies to bring about the necessary improved situation for US carriers, the Department is fully prepared to revisit the action it has announced in this order,” according to the posted regulation.