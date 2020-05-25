US threatens sanctions if China imposes security law on Hong Kong

The US national security adviser has warned Washington will impose sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing imposes a national security law on the territory, saying it would be a takeover of the territory.

“It’s hard to see how Hong Kong can remain the Asian financial centre it has become if China takes over,” Robert O’Brien said Sunday on broadcaster NBC, adding that it would be a “big mistake” by Beijing. He warned the “financial community” would not stay in Hong Kong.

O’Brien explained that the State Department would be unable to certify that Hong Kong “maintains a high degree of autononomy” from Beijing, leading to legal implications under US law. “If that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China,” he said.

“China is dependent on capital from the rest of the world,” O’Brien said. “If they lose access to that, through Hong Kong, that’s a big blow to Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party,” he added, referring to the president of that country.