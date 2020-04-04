US singer Pink infected with coronavirus, donates 1 million for tests

US singer Pink, 40, has become infected with the coronavirus, the mother of two announced on Friday evening on Instagram.

Two weeks ago, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed signs of Covid-19, she wrote. Her doctor quickly carried out a test that was positive for her. The whole family had self-isolated for two weeks and everyone was now healthy having tested negative, Pink said.

The singer sharply criticized Washington for failing to provide tests quickly and comprehensively.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible,” says the star.

She said she would donate 1 million dollars in equal parts to a Philadelphia clinic that her mother worked at for 18 years and to a Los Angeles city health insurance fund.

Pink thanked the “heroes” in the health-care sector and warned her fans: “Please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.”

Pink lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two children.