US Senate passes sanctions on Nord Stream 2 as part of defence bill

Washington, 17 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – The US Senate approved sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline on Tuesday as part of a defence spending bill that passed with an overwhelming majority of 86-8.

At 738 billion dollars, the defence budget is one of the most expensive in history. President Donald Trump, who championed much of the legislation that includes his signature Space Force, is expected to sign the bill this week.

Nord Stream 2, a pipeline expansion that would increase gas supplies from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, is set to come into operation in the coming months.

Lawmakers have included laws in the massive package aimed at punishing Russia, Turkey and China.

There are also tough measures proposed on the Syrian government and its backers. A section also mandates that the intelligence community issue a report on the murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi.