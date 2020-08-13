US Secretary of State warns against Russia and China in Prague

Prague, 12 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday warned against the dangers of cooperation with China and Russia on the second day of his trip to Central Europe.

Speaking in the Czech capital Prague, Pompeo addressed what he said were risks related to the Czech plan of expanding the Dukovany nuclear power plant.

“Partnering with Russian and Chinese nuclear companies will in fact undermine the Czech Republic’s national sovereignty,” the Republican politician warned after his meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis on Wednesday.

The Secretary of State also praised the Czech Republic for having modernized its defence capabilities and retired Soviet-era military equipment.

“We want to commend the Czech Republic’s choice of American hard work to replace Soviet-era defence equipment and reduce dependence on Russian gear,” Pompeo said. “This choice will greatly and closely align the Czech Republic with NATO defence capabilities.”

Pompeo also spoke about the demonstrations in Belarus after the contested re-election of Alexander Lukashenko, saying the US wanted the people of Belarus to have the freedoms they demanded.

The Czech head of government said that the violent suppression of peaceful protests in Belarus was “unimaginable” and called on the European Union to take action.

The two politicians also discussed economic cooperation and the security of the new 5G cellular network.

Pompeo claimed that the Czech Prime Minister’s leadership had “helped set the course for more than 30 nations and territories to become 5G clean countries.”

Next stops on Pompeo’s trip are scheduled in Slovenia, Austria and Poland, where the official is to sign a deal on boosting US military presence in that country.