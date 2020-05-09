US rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard dies aged 87

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard, whose hits include “Tutti Frutti” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly,” has died at the age of 87, US media reported on Saturday, citing his son.

Rolling Stone and the New York Times reported Little Richard died on Saturday, according to his son, Danny Penniman. They did not report where he died or the cause of the death.

Born Richard Wayne Penniman on December 5, 1932 in Macon, Georgia, he catapulted to the attention of audiences 65 years ago with the opening cry on “Tutti Frutti”: “A wop bop a loo lop a lop bam boo!”

Known for his energetic stage presence and flamboyant style, Little Richard‘s music helped to lay the foundations of rock ‘n’ roll music in the 1950s, influencing everyone from Elvis Presley to The Beatles and Prince.