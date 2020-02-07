US ready to offer 100 million dollars in aid for coronavirus

The US is prepared to offer 100 million dollars in aid to help China and other countries dealing with the new coronavirus, the State Department said Friday.

The department also said it was working with US organizations to transport humanitarian aid to China. So far this week, US groups have sent 16.1 tons of medical supplies, including masks, gowns, gauze and respirators, according to the department.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health and Human Services said there are now 12 cases of the new virus in the US, including two cases of transmission to people who had not recently been to China.

Officials said that while the number is expected to rise, the immediate risk to the US public remains low.