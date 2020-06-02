US protests ‘more than legitimate,’ says German foreign minister

Berlin, 2 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on Tuesday expressed support for ongoing protests in the United States over the killing of a black man in police custody and the wider issue of systemic racism in the country.

At a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, Maas said George Floyd had been killed in a “gruesome and shocking way” and that the protests were “understandable and more than legitimate.”

He avoided direct criticism of the US government’s response to the protests and the police crackdown on participants, saying only that every act of violence should be investigated and that journalists should be allowed to work independently.

President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the military if governors are unable to quell the violence that has gripped many US states.

A series of protests in solidarity with African Americans took place across Germany over the weekend, with the largest held in Berlin and Munich.