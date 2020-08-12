US, Polish and North Macedonia’s armies in joint Krivolak exercise

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – 170 members of the United States Armed Forces and 10 members of the Polish Armed Forces within KFOR, including vehicles, armament and equipment, will hold a joint training with members of the Army of North Macedonia at Krivolak army field between August 19 and September 25.

The Government adopted Tuesday a decision over the entry and stay of foreign armed forces at the territory of North Macedonia for exercise purposes.

The Government also decided on sending 15 Army members to take part in exercise “Combined Resolve XIV” in the Federal Republic of Germany between September 1-29, as well as sending 15 members to exercise “Carpathian Eagle” in the Republic of Romania between September 14-27.