US judge orders Iran to pay 180m dollars for detaining journalist

A US judge on Friday ordered Iran to pay Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and his family nearly 180 million dollars in damages for detaining the journalist in 2014.

Rezaian was released by Iran in 2016 after being held for 544 days.

“Holding a man hostage and torturing him to gain leverage in negotiations with the United States is outrageous, deserving of punishment, and surely in need of deterrence,” Judge Richard J. Leon, of the District of Columbia, said in a 30-page decision.

Leon said Rezaian has “trouble sleeping, and sometimes wakes up screaming due to nightmares,” after enduring torture from Iranian authorities.

The court ordered Iran to pay 150 million dollars in punitive damages collectively to Rezaian and his wife, Mary, and brother, Ali.

The court also ordered Iran to pay nearly 24 million dollars for pain, suffering, and economic losses to Rezaian and millions more to his wife and brother.

The Rezaians were seeking 1 billion dollars in punitive damages.

Rezaian was convicted of espionage in Iran in a closed-door trial that was denounced by international human rights groups.

His arrest came during US negotiations with Tehran over Iran‘s nuclear program that resulted in the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, which sought to prevent Iran from producing a nuclear weapon in exchange for sanctions relief.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated US sanctions on Iran.